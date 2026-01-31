Los Angeles recalled Bogdanovic (hamstring) from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Friday.

Bogdanovic has yet to play again since suffering a hamstring injury in late December, but he has been practicing with the G League team as he continues to progress in his recovery. While Sunday's game against the Suns may come too soon for him, he'll look to resume action at some point in February. Prior to the issue, Bogdanovic saw consistent action off the bench during the 2025-26 campaign.