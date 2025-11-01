default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogdanovic will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic will be in the second unit with Bradley Beal getting the nod in the starting five. Bogdanovic hasn't made a significant impact this season, averaging 1.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 11.1 percent from the field.

More News