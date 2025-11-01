Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bench role Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Bogdanovic will be in the second unit with Bradley Beal getting the nod in the starting five. Bogdanovic hasn't made a significant impact this season, averaging 1.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 11.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Tough showing in loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting sans Beal•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not part of Opening Night rotation•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Off injury report Friday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Unavailable Sunday•