Bogdanovic (hip) finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 23 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic made his return Saturday after sitting out LA's previous eight games due to a left hip contusion. He and Kobe Sanders were the first two players off the bench for the Clippers, and Bogdanovic ended up seeing some time as a backup point guard when both James Harden and Kris Dunn were off the floor. Bogdanovic should have a fairly stable role moving forward with Bradley Beal (hip) out for the season and with Derrick Jones (knee) not being especially close to a return, but the 33-year-old may need to show improved shooting before warranting a pickup in deeper leagues where he might be available on the waiver wire. He's averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game on the season while shooting a career-worst 39.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown.