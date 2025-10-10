Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Exits early Thursday
Bogdanovic walked to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions due to an apparent back injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic appeared to be grabbing his lower back early in the first quarter, and he was later spotted walking to the locker room to be evaluated further. The extent of his injury is unclear at this time.
