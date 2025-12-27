Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Iffy to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic is questionable to return to Friday's game against Portland due to left hip tightness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bogdanovic logged under two minutes in the first quarter before exiting due to the hip issue. If the veteran shooting guard is unable to return during the second half, Kobe Sanders could see a slight bump in playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hits for 14 in Thursday's start•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Steps into starting five•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sees 19 minutes in loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Delivers nine points in return•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Saturday•