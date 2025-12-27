default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic is questionable to return to Friday's game against Portland due to left hip tightness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bogdanovic logged under two minutes in the first quarter before exiting due to the hip issue. If the veteran shooting guard is unable to return during the second half, Kobe Sanders could see a slight bump in playing time the rest of the way.

