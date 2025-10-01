Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been practicing in a limited capacity recently, and he said Wednesday that he's in Week 5 of his 4-to-6 week return timeline, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bogdanovic went through a shooting workout with James Harden after Wednesday's practice, which is another encouraging sign for his preseason availability. The 33-year-old suffered a partially ruptured hamstring tendon while playing for the Serbian national team at EuroBasket this summer. Even if cleared, expect the Clippers to ease Bogdanovic into action during the preseason.