Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Making strides in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been practicing in a limited capacity recently, and he said Wednesday that he's in Week 5 of his 4-to-6 week return timeline, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bogdanovic went through a shooting workout with James Harden after Wednesday's practice, which is another encouraging sign for his preseason availability. The 33-year-old suffered a partially ruptured hamstring tendon while playing for the Serbian national team at EuroBasket this summer. Even if cleared, expect the Clippers to ease Bogdanovic into action during the preseason.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Limited for start of camp•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Disappoints again Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes scoreless in Game 2 win•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Serviceable performance in win•