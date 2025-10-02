default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic (hamstring) participated in half of Thursday's practice, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic is dealing with a hamstring that he suffered while playing for Serbia during the EuroBasket. He has been limited throughout training camp thus far, but appears to be trending in the right direction, with the start of the preseason scheduled for Oct. 12 against the Nuggets.

