Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Participates in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hamstring) participated in half of Thursday's practice, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic is dealing with a hamstring that he suffered while playing for Serbia during the EuroBasket. He has been limited throughout training camp thus far, but appears to be trending in the right direction, with the start of the preseason scheduled for Oct. 12 against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Making strides in recovery•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Limited for start of camp•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Disappoints again Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes scoreless in Game 2 win•