Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Remains out Tuesday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Bogdanovic is still managing a left hamstring injury and hasn't played since Dec. 26. The veteran wing was a limited participant in practice over the weekend, however, so he could be nearing a return to game action.