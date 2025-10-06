default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

After fully participating in five-on-five scrimmages Saturday, Bogdanovic appears to be recovered from a hamstring injury that he sustained during EuroBasket this past summer. Although the veteran sharpshooter is likely to open the regular season on the bench, he'll be a candidate to start Thursday in the absence of Bradley Beal (knee).

