Bogdanovic will start in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

With Bradley Beal (back) sidelined, Bogdanovic will make his season debut and enter the starting five. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 25.0 minutes per game in 30 regular-season appearances (four starts) with the Clippers last season.