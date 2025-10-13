default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic (back) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic left the Clippers' preseason opener with lower back soreness, and he'll be held out of Sunday's exhibition. John Collins will replace him in the starting lineup. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento.

