Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic will miss his seventh straight contest due to a left hip contusion, and there remains no clear timetable for his return to action. With the veteran shooting guard sidelined, Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller (back), who is listed as questionable, and Cam Christie are candidates for increased playing time.