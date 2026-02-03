Lopez closed Monday's 128-113 loss to Philadelphia with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 20 minutes.

Lopez continues to provide some value in deep category-driven leagues, but his upside is capped as long as Ivica Zubac is healthy at center. Over his last six appearances, Lopez has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 18.4 minutes per game.