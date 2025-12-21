Lopez tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes during the Clippers' 103-88 win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Lopez entered Saturday's game averaging 14.2 minutes off the bench, but his 25 minutes were a season high and largely came after Ivica Zubac left in the first quarter due to a left ankle injury. Lopez would be an intriguing fantasy streamer at center for his rebounding and three-point proficiency if Zubac were to be sidelined for an extended period of time.