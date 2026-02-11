Lopez finished Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Rockets with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Lopez scored no more than seven points for the third time in the past four games, all of which have been starts. With Ivica Zubac traded to Indiana, Lopez assumed the starting role immediately. However, outside of a strong performance against the Kings, Lopez has been unable to deliver impactful standard-league production. During that four-game stretch, he has averaged just 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 28.7 minutes per contest. At best, he should be viewed as a blocks streamer.