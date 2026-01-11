Lopez posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 12 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 win over the Pistons.

Lopez turned into a pumpkin, offering nothing in his 12 minutes. Even when Ivica Zubac was sidelined, Lopez was nothing more than a stream option, as his impact on a basketball court continues to decline. The end could be nearer than we think for Lopez, currently averaging 6.3 points and 1.0 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game.