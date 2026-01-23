Lopez racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 victory over the Lakers.

Lopez scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and drilled multiple triples for the 13th time. The veteran big man has maintained a modest role off the bench for the Clippers this season, starting seven outings and exceeding 20 minutes in only 10 games. The 37-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 threes, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 16.7 minutes over 12 games this month.