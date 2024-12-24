Zubac (calf) is part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac was a game-time decision Monday due to right calf soreness, but he's been given the green light to suit up. In his last five games, Zubac is averaging 17.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks.