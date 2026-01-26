Zubac recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets.

Zubac notched his fifth straight double-double and 23rd of the season, which seems to be like clockwork for the big man as he anchors down the center position for the Clippers. Ever since returning to the starting lineup Jan. 5 after being sidelined for five games due to an ankle injury, Zubac is averaging 13.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks on an astounding 60.9 percent from the field.