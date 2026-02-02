Zubac registered 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-9 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-93 victory over the Suns.

Zubac was perfect from the field in Sunday's win and anchored the glass with a game-high, season-best 20 rebounds. The 28-year-old now sits at 24 double-doubles through 41 appearances this season. While matching the 59 double-doubles he posted in the 2024-25 regular season may be a tall task, Zubac has firmly established himself as a reliable and consistent presence on the boards.