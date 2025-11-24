Zubac contributed 33 points (15-22 FG, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

James Harden didn't have his best performance Sunday and Kawhi Leonard looked a bit rusty, but Zubac stepped up and was the best player for the Clippers in this loss -- and by a wide margin. Zubac has eight double-doubles over his last 10 games and continues to play at a very high level for the Clippers, averaging 19.7 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 63.8 percent from the floor in that span.