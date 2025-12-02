Zubac tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during the Clippers' 140-123 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Zubac finished Monday's game as the Clippers' leading rebounder and second in scoring behind Kawhi Leonard (36 points). Zubac is up to 13 double-doubles through 21 regular-season games, which is tied with Josh Giddey for third most in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (18) and Karl-Anthony Towns (15). Zubac is averaging 16.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 campaign.