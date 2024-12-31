Zubac accumulated 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over the Pelicans.

This was just another day at the office for Zubac as he continued his breakout season. Through 32 games, he's on pace to return seventh-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 15.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks on 61.7 percent shooting from the field.