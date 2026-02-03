Harden (personal) and the Clippers have been working collaboratively in attempting to find a trade that will send the veteran guard out of Los Angeles ahead of Thursday's deadline, Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN report.

Harden missed a second game in a row in Monday's loss to the 76ers while tending to a personal matter, with head coach Tyronn Lue noting prior to the contest that the 36-year-old had returned to his home in Phoenix. Lue didn't elaborate further on any trade discussions pertaining to Harden, but Charania notes that the 11-time All-Star and the Clippers are both aligned in conversations to find him a new home if a "mutually beneficial" offer comes through. Harden re-signed with the Clippers over the summer on what was effectively a one-year deal, as the second season is a $42.32 million player option that's only partially guaranteed. Charania adds that the Cavaliers have emerged as a potential suitor for Harden, with the two sides discussing a swap that would send point guard Darius Garland to Los Angeles. Expect Harden to remain out for the Clippers' next game Wednesday against the Cavaliers while trade talks remain ongoing.