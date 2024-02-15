Harden produced 26 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 victory over Golden State.

Harden excelled in all facets of the game on a night where the Clippers needed extra support without Kawhi Leonard (thigh) to aid them. Harden's totals have increased over the past several games due to consistent three-point shooting. Over the past five games, he's averaged eight three-point attempts per game, converting them at a 50 percent clip.