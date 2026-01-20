Collins recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Wizards.

Collins was available off the bench for Friday's win over the Raptors in Toronto after a one-game absence with a groin injury, but the veteran big man didn't see the floor at any point during that contest. He returned to his usual starting role Monday, signaling that he is fully healthy. Over his last 10 outings, Collins has averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting a scorching 61.1 percent from downtown.