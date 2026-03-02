Collins (head/neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Collins will shake off his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a head laceration and neck soreness. Over nine February appearances, the forward averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders.