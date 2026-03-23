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Collins (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

The Clippers initially deemed Collins probable due to a left ankle sprain, so it's possible he suffered a slight setback during Monday's morning shootaround. If Collins is ultimately downgraded to out, the likes of Jordan Miller, Kris Dunn and Nicolas Batum would all be in line for more playing time.

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