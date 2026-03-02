Collins left Sunday's game against the Pelicans early and did not return due to an apparent right arm injury.

Collins went down holding his right arm late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game before exiting for the locker room. He finished the contest with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 24 minutes. If he is forced to miss time, Nicolas Batum and Bennedict Mathurin could see expanded roles.