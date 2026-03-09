Clippers' John Collins: Out against Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Collins will miss a fifth straight game due to a neck injury. His timetable for return remains unclear at this point. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Will miss two-game road trip•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Remaining out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Out Monday with neck injury•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Exits early Sunday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Could return Sunday•