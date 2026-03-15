Clippers' John Collins: Plays 20 minutes in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins recorded 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block over 20 minutes during the Clippers' 118-109 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Collins came off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence due to a neck strain. He was limited to 20 minutes, and he could operate under a minutes restriction in the short term as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning. Since the new year, Collins has averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over 28.6 minutes per game.
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