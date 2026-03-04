This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' John Collins: Remaining out for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Collins (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Collins will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury that he suffered during Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans. Kobe Sanders drew the start in Collins' stead Monday and will be a candidate to do so again Wednesday.