Collins logged 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Collins has yet to break into the starting lineup, and he'll continue to play with the second unit as long as Derrick Jones continues to play at a high level. Although Collins has played at the four in the past, he's being used more frequently as Ivica Zubac's direct replacement, which puts a cap on his production.