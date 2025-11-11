Clippers' John Collins: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hawks, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that he'll be sticking with Collins in the starting lineup "for a while," so this is more than a matchup-based decision. Collins is coming off a 19-point performance and he's capable of providing top-40 numbers when given the minutes, so it looks like he'll be rewarding those who stayed patient with him through the slow start.
