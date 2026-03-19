Collins posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Collins continues to play at a high level for the Clippers. Over his last three games, he's shooting 50.0 percent from the field with averages of 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game. His minutes could trend up after recently dealing with a neck injury.