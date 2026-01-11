Collins recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, four blocks and one assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's 98-92 win over Detroit.

Collins made history Saturday, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to tally at least four three-pointers, four steals and four blocks in a single game, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. He logged season highs in points and steals, matching his season-best marks in blocks and triples as well. The 28-year-old forward has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 69.6 percent from three-point range in 32.8 minutes per contest during that span.