The Jazz traded Collins (ankle) to the Clippers on Monday in a three-team deal that sent Norman Powell to Miami while Utah received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After appearing in only 40 regular-season games in 2024-25, Collins exercised his $26.58 million player option for 2025-26. Given the current trajectory in Utah, it was only a matter of time before Collins' expiring contract was moved. The veteran's fit in Los Angeles remains unclear, but whether he's starting in the frontcourt with Kawhi Leonard or operating in a sixth-man role, Collins should be a key piece for the Clippers next season.