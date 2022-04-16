Kennard (hamstring) will not play in Friday's play-in game versus the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Kennard took a knee to the leg during Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Thunder and subsequently missed the Clippers' first play-in game. After receiving treatment all week he will ultimately be unable to give it a go.
