Harrell will remain out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Harrell is yet to rejoin the team in Orlando, so he'll miss Thursday's game, and he'll likely remain out for the Clippers' Saturday-Sunday back-to-back set. The hope is that he'll arrive in Orlando as soon as possible and have an opportunity to work on his conditioning before the playoffs begin.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Still out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely out for opener•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Expected back in Orlando soon•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Departs bubble for family emergency•