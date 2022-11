George (knee) might play Monday after telling Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer that he's "okay, a little soreness, but it's okay," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George left Saturday's game against the Spurs during the first half, but it seems the injury is not as serious as originally expected. The Clippers will undergo more tests to gauge a better feel for what's affecting George, but all signs point to him potentially being available Monday to face Utah.