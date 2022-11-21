George is out for Monday's contest against the Jazz due to a right hamstring tendon strain, Jazz radio voice David Locke reports.

George had been dealing with a sore right knee recently, but he's listed with a different injury prior to Monday's matchup. It's unclear whether the hamstring issue will force him to miss additional games, but Terance Mann and Norman Powell both figure to see additional usage with George on the sidelines. George's next chance to return to court comes Wednesday against the Warriors.