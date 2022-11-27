George (hamstring), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, won't be available for the Clippers' upcoming two-game road trip Tuesday in Portland and Wednesday in Utah, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George's streak of absences will reach at least six games while he continues to recover from the right hamstring strain he sustained in a Nov. 19 win over the Spurs. The Clippers will be without co-star Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Sunday, and while he hasn't been ruled out for either of the upcoming road games, Leonard is a virtual lock to sit out at least one half of the back-to-back set. With George, Leonard and Luke Kennard -- who is also out Sunday and for the two-game road trip -- all sidelined, more opportunities on the wing will continue to remain available for the likes of Norman Powell, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey.