Mathias generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 127-116 win over the Vipers.

Mathias saw plenty of playing time once again Saturday and scored in double figures for a third consecutive game. He's averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game this season.