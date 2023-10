Reath was waived by Portland on Saturday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Reath was given a chance to start in his squad's final preseason contest, and he fared well over 23 minutes of action (13 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal). However, it wasn't enough to secure a roster spot. Reath will be forced to look for work elsewhere ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.