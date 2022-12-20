Mudiay missed Monday's 121-95 loss to Ontario with an ankle injury.
Mudiay was inactive for Iowa's matchup against Ontario with an ankle injury, with his timetable to return unknown. Mudiay has averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 14 appearances for the Wolves this season.
