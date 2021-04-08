The Nuggets will waive Clark on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A throw-in to the trade-deadline deal that sent Aaron Gordon to Denver, Clark never gained traction in head coach Michael Malone's rotation during his brief time with the Nuggets. He appeared in only two games following his acquisition March 25, playing four minutes in total. According to Wojnarowski, Clark is expected to draw interest from playoff-contending teams in the Eastern Conference once he clears waiver, but it's difficult to envision him earning a sizable enough role to gain fantasy relevance outside of the deepest of leagues.