Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Missing Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Coward will miss both games of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set while attending to a personal matter, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Hawks. Javon Small figures to stay in Memphis' starting lineup due to Coward's absence.
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