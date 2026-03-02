Wells provided 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.

Wells continues to start for Memphis, but he hasn't played at least 30 minutes in a game since Dec. 30. The second-year swingman has averaged 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.