Jerome (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

This isn't the first mention of Jerome's nagging back issue, though it didn't stop him from suiting up for the 124-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The 29-year-old has played at an All-Star level in his five regular-season appearances in 2026-27, averaging 25.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, all career highs, along with 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. With that in mind, if Jerome can't get on the floor Saturday versus Sacramento, Cam Spencer and Scotty Pippen (back) are candidates for more minutes.