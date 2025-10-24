Grizzlies' Vince Williams: No return timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel), who won't play in Friday's game against the Heat, has no timetable for a return, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams' return doesn't sound imminent, and he can be deemed out indefinitely due to heel soreness. Until the Grizzlies re-evaluate him, Cedric Coward will have a clearer pathway to minutes from the second unit.
